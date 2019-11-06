Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Likely starter after bye week
Haskins is expected to retain the Redskins' starting quarterback job following the team's Week 10 bye, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Haskins fared modestly in his first career start Sunday at Buffalo in a losing effort, completing 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while turning three carries into 14 yards. Afterward, interim head coach Bill Callahan wouldn't commit to the rookie signal-caller for Washington's next game Nov. 17 against the Jets. While Callahan has plenty of time to name the the lead QB for that game, Haskins seems to have a leg up on Case Keenum (concussion) and Colt McCoy.
