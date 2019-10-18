Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has noticed a positive change with Haskins the past two weeks since he's been moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

O'Connell also mentioned that it was helpful for the rookie to get first-team snaps Wednesday when Case Keenum was held out of practice with a pair of minor injuries, per Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official website. Keenum will start Sunday's game against San Francisco, but it sounds like the Redskins are preparing Haskins to make starts later in the season.