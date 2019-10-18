Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Looking better in practice
Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has noticed a positive change with Haskins the past two weeks since he's been moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
O'Connell also mentioned that it was helpful for the rookie to get first-team snaps Wednesday when Case Keenum was held out of practice with a pair of minor injuries, per Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official website. Keenum will start Sunday's game against San Francisco, but it sounds like the Redskins are preparing Haskins to make starts later in the season.
More News
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Backing up Keenum on Sunday•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Gets backup job over McCoy•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Chances of starting murky•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Won't start Week 6•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Could get chance with new coach•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Remains active Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...