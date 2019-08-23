Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Looks good in third preseason game
Haskins completed seven of 13 passes for 74 yards in the team's third preseason game against the Falcons.
Haskins once again entered the game after Case Keenum, but that didn't stop him from making a few strong throws. His effort was highlighted by back-to-back completions in the final quarter, the first of which came on a back-shoulder throw to fellow rookie Kelvin Harmon when backed up deep in his own territory. He followed that up with a play-action dart over the middle of the field -- once again connecting with Harmon. Since throwing two interceptions in his preseason debut, Haskins has combined to complete 14 of 27 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown across the last two games. He still figures to sit behind Case Keenum to begin the regular season, but the rookie is showing promise early in his career.
