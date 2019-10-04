Coach Jay Gruden suggested Friday that Haskins will work as the backup quarterback behind starter Colt McCoy in the event Case Keenum (foot) isn't cleared to play, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

After Keenum wasn't effective while also managing the foot injury in the Week 4 loss to the Giants, Haskins was pressed into action in the second quarter of the contest and didn't impress. He completed just nine of 17 attempts for 107 yards and three interceptions in the outing, providing no evidence that he's ready for full-time starting duty. Despite the rookie's struggles, Gruden left the door open earlier this week for any of the three signal-callers on the roster to start Sunday, with McCoy ultimately earning the assignment now that he's healthy again after undergoing surgery on his leg back in April. Gruden suggested that Keenum -- who is listed as questionable -- would work as the understudy to McCoy if cleared to play, so Haskins now looks like he might be the No. 3 option on the depth chart.