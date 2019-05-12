Haskins is a candidate to be the Redskins' starting quarterback Week 1, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. "We're going to go at it, throw the ball out there and let these guys [also, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy (lower leg)] compete," coach Jay Gruden said Saturday.

After acquiring Alex Smith last offseason, the Redskins got 10 games out of the veteran before he suffered a career-threatening lower leg injury. McCoy was the next man up, but a fractured fibula forced him to the sideline Week 13, and he has endured three operations in the interim. Addressing the QB room, the team acquired Keenum from the Broncos and Haskins via the 15th pick in this year's draft. Keenum seems to be the presumptive favorite for the No. 1 spot to kick off the upcoming campaign, but Gruden wouldn't rule out Haskins or even the still-recovering McCoy for the gig. If Haskins sees the field right away, his lack of mobility will be a detriment, and the Redskins don't exactly have the skill-position talent for immediate success. Still, he torched college football last fall in his sole season as the starter at Ohio State, completing 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions, so he could take advantage of the situation.