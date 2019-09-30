Haskins won't necessarily get the start Week 5 against New England, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. "I don't care where you're drafted," coach Jay Gruden said Sunday. "[Haskins has] got to come in here and perform when he's asked to perform. If I feel like he'll give us the best chance to win versus New England, I'll put him in there."

Haskins struggled in relief of Case Keenum during Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Giants, completing nine of 17 passes for 107 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The rookie likely will get more playing time before the end of the season, but that doesn't mean he'll be named as the Week 5 starter over Keenum or Colt McCoy.