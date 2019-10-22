Interim coach Bill Callahan suggested Monday that Case Keenum would retain the starting quarterback job over Haskins through the Redskins' Week 10 bye, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. "That's the direction we're heading in right now," Callahan said, when asked if the team will go into its bye week without naming Haskins as the starter.

Before the Redskins were shut out in a rain-filled loss to the 49ers over the weekend, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell noted that Haskins had made strides in practices in the two weeks since he unseated Colt McCoy as the No. 2 option on the depth chart. With Washington sitting at 1-6 and effectively out of the running for postseason contention, the first-round rookie should receive his first start at some point this season, but matchups the next two weeks against a pair of tough defenses in the Vikings and Bills have likely factored into Callahan's decision to stick with Keenum. While Keenum's surface numbers (7.1 yards per attempt, 66.3 percent completion rate, 9:4 TD:INT) have been acceptable, he's been trending downward since Week 2 and likely isn't a meaningful part of Washington's long-term future. The Redskins will likely wait and see how Keenum performs over the next two games before determining whether it makes sense to pull the plug and give Haskins the start Week 11 against the Jets.