Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Named starter for rest of season
Coach Bill Callahan confirmed Monday that Haskins is slated to remain Washington's starting QB for the rest of the season, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, Case Keenum will serve as Haskins' top backup, with Colt McCoy slotting in as the team's No. 3 signal caller. With Washington 1-8, it makes sense for the team to see what the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft can bring to the table over an extended period of playing time, beginning with a home matchup versus the 2-7 Jets on Sunday.
