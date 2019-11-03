Interim coach Bill Callahan wouldn't commit to Haskins as the Redskins' starting quarterback after Sunday's 24-9 loss at Buffalo, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

After back-to-back punts on the team's first two possessions, Haskins directed the Redskins to field goals on their final two drives of the first half. It was a different story after intermission, when the offense went punt, field goal, punt, punt and turnover on downs to conclude the game. Haskins himself was modest in his first NFL start, completing 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while taking three carries for 14 yards. Considering Callahan's comments, Case Keenum likely will get the call after a Week 10 bye if he's able to complete his journey through the concussion protocol, relegating Haskins to a backup role yet again.