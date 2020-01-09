Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: No commitment yet from Rivera
New coach Ron Rivera wouldn't commit to Haskins as the Redskins' starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2020 campaign, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "He's going to have to step up and become a leader," Rivera said Tuesday. "All the great ones have become leaders and they've become leaders whether they're rookies or they're 10-, 12-year vets."
Haskins took his time easing into the NFL but finished well down the stretch of his rookie season, tossing five touchdowns versus one interception in his last three starts. In nine appearances overall, he completed 59 percent of his passes, averaged 6.7 yards per attempt and had a 7:7 TD:INT. Haskins is one of two Washington QBs under contract for 2020 -- the other is Alex Smith, who remains in recovery mode from his devastating 2018 leg injury -- but Rivera didn't hesitate to point out upcoming free agents Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, who both got some time under center this past year. No matter who impresses the most in the offseason program and preseason, Haskins is the best bet in the long term to be the starter due to his status as a 2019 first-round pick.
