Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Nursing hand injury
Haskins (right hand) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Haskins played through what was dubbed a "slight wrist injury" during Week 12's win over the Lions, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. The issue isn't causing him to practice with any limitations, which is certainly a positive sign, but an injury of any severity to Haskins' throwing hand could cause him difficulty in making accurate passes. As such, the rookie signal-caller's injury situation will be worth monitoring as Sunday's contest in Carolina approaches.
