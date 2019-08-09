Haskins completed eight of 14 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions during Thursday's 30-10 loss to the Browns. He added 17 yards on two carries.

Haskins' debut started off well enough, with a nice little boot play for a 27-yard gain. The rest of the game was less kind as two fellow rookies picked him off. The first, a misplaced lob, was intercepted by Mack Wilson and returned for a touchdown. Later, Greedy Williams cut off an ill-advised throw to no-man's land down field. Twitter will be talking about the low-lights tomorrow, but there were enough well-placed passes for Haskins to build on in the coming weeks.