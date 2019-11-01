Haskins is preparing to start Sunday's game in Buffalo, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Case Keenum (concussion) hasn't been ruled out, but that could happen Friday or Saturday. The 31-year-old has been third through the QB rotation at practice this week, while Haskins has taken most of the reps.

