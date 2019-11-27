Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Puts in full practice
Haskins (hand) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Haskins played through what interim coach Bill Callahan called a slight wrist injury during Sunday's win over the Lions, but it didn't prevent the rookie from taking every rep in the Redskins' first practice of Week 13. While Haskins looks like he'll be in the clear for this weekend's matchup with the Panthers, it bears noting that playing through an injury to his throwing hand could continue to impact the quarterback's accuracy. He's only completed 54.6 percent of his attempts and has thrown six interceptions in the first five appearances of his career.
More News
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Tending to wrist injury•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Shaky in first career win•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Absorbs six sacks in Week 11 loss•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Named starter for rest of season•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Likely starter after bye week•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: TD drought persists in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Wide receiver hasn't been as easy to fill as we expected this season, but Jamey Eisenberg is...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...