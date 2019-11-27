Play

Haskins (hand) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Haskins played through what interim coach Bill Callahan called a slight wrist injury during Sunday's win over the Lions, but it didn't prevent the rookie from taking every rep in the Redskins' first practice of Week 13. While Haskins looks like he'll be in the clear for this weekend's matchup with the Panthers, it bears noting that playing through an injury to his throwing hand could continue to impact the quarterback's accuracy. He's only completed 54.6 percent of his attempts and has thrown six interceptions in the first five appearances of his career.

