Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Remains active Week 5
Haskins is active Sunday versus the Patriots, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
Haskins will occupy his typical spot as the Redskins' No. 2 QB, but there's been a swap at the top of the depth chart. On Friday, coach Jay Gruden named Colt McCoy the Week 5 starter in favor of Case Keenum. Whether or not that's a temporary move remains to be seen, but McCoy and Haskins are the available quarterbacks Sunday while Keenum is in street clothes as he recovers from a foot injury.
