Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Seems set to start 2020
Senior vice president of player development, Doug Williams, reinforced the notion Haskins would enter 2020 as the starter, Adam Maya of NFL.com reports. "The new staff knows that Dwayne Haskins is the starting quarterback here. The only thing that can happen is for Dwayne to give it back to them."
It's an interesting choice of words by Williams considering new head coach Ron Rivera didn't openly commit to Haskins as the starter when asked in early January according to ESPN.com's John Keim. While there remains the possibility veteran option Alex Smith could return to the field following a nearly two-year absence following a gruesome leg injury, or the likes of another veteran quarterback joining the roster in the offseason, the 2019 first-round pick is likely all but assured the starting job to begin his second season. If anything, Williams' remarks all but rule out what was admittedly a faint possibility Washington could select a quarterback in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. Haskins finished his first season on a strong note, but still posted just 1,365 passing yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing a paltry 59 percent of his passes over the course of nine games.
