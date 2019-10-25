Haskins entered the Redskins' 19-9 loss to the Vikings on Thursday in place of Case Keenum (concussion) to open the second half and completed three of five attempts for 33 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

As the final indicates, the rookie was restricted to a very conservative gameplan by head coach Bill Callahan, and he also was taken down twice by the formidable Vikings pass rush. Haskins' interception came with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter at the Vikings' 14-yard line, as he attempted to hit Terry McLaurin down the middle of the field. The emergency duty marked Haskins' second game action of the season, as he'd also thrown for 107 yards and three more picks versus the Giants back in Week 4. Keenum will have time to clear the concussion protocol before a Week 9 tilt against the Bills a week from Sunday, but if he doesn't, Haskins would potentially be in line for his first NFL start in that game.