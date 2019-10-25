Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Serviceable in emergency duty
Haskins entered the Redskins' 19-9 loss to the Vikings on Thursday in place of Case Keenum (concussion) to open the second half and completed three of five attempts for 33 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
As the final indicates, the rookie was restricted to a very conservative gameplan by head coach Bill Callahan, and he also was taken down twice by the formidable Vikings pass rush. Haskins' interception came with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter at the Vikings' 14-yard line, as he attempted to hit Terry McLaurin down the middle of the field. The emergency duty marked Haskins' second game action of the season, as he'd also thrown for 107 yards and three more picks versus the Giants back in Week 4. Keenum will have time to clear the concussion protocol before a Week 9 tilt against the Bills a week from Sunday, but if he doesn't, Haskins would potentially be in line for his first NFL start in that game.
More News
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: May remain backup through Week 10•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Looking better in practice•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Backing up Keenum on Sunday•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Gets backup job over McCoy•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Chances of starting murky•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Won't start Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...