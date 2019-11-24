Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Shaky in first career win
Haskins completed 13 of 29 passes for 156 yards and an interception during Sunday's 19-16 win over Detroit. He added 28 yards on three carries and lost a fumble during the contest. After the game, Haskins attributed his poor accuracy to a dinged-up wrist, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.
It was a sloppy day for both offenses in a game in which Washington's only touchdown came on a kick return. Haskins delivered down the stretch to earn the win, though, leading field-goal drives during Washington's final two possessions, setting up the second with a 17-yard third-down strike to Terry McLaurin in the final seconds of the ballgame. Sunday brings a matchup against a solid Carolina pass defense and -- even if his wrist heals up -- Haskins should probably stay out of your lineup. Though he's flashed some promise in each game in which he's played, Haskins has accounted for a touchdown in just one of the five games in which he has appeared and has been held to a completion percentage under 55 percent in three of the four contests in which he as attempted 15 or more passes.
