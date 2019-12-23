Interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday that Haskins (ankle) has been ruled out for the Redskins' Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys, Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site reports.

Per Les Carpenter of The Washington Post, Callahan said that Haskins' high-ankle sprain likely will require around two weeks of recovery time, so the 3-12 Redskins won't push the rookie to play through the pain in the season finale. Haskins' overall numbers in his nine appearances weren't eye-popping -- 7:7 TD:INT, 58.6 percent completion rate, 6.7 YPA -- but he at least closed out his inaugural season on a high note with a 5:1 TD:INT, 63.2 percent rate and 7.5 YPA over his final four starts. Case Keenum is presumably in line to receive the Week 17 start for Washington.