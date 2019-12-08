Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Solid performance in loss
Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Redskins' 20-15 loss to the Packers. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.
Haskins was guilty of just one turnover but still had trouble consistently moving the ball down the field, even as his defense did an admirable job cooling off the Packers after their hot start. Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site reports Haskins dealt with a leg injury during the first half and noticeably limped during most of the second quarter, but there was never a consideration to take him out of the contest. The issue also seemed to improve in the second half, and the rookie's performance certainly has to be considered an improvement over his Week 13 showing against the Panthers in which he failed to throw a touchdown and completed just 52.0 percent of his passes. Haskins will look to continue making incremental growth against the Eagles in a Week 15 divisional battle.
