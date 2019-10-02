Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Splits reps with McCoy
Haskins and Colt McCoy split the QB reps during Wednesday's practice with Case Keenum (foot) in a walking boot, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Keenum was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants in favor of Haskins, who looked out of sorts on his way to completing nine of 17 passes for 107 yards and three interceptions. It appears Keenum's foot injury is lingering into another week, putting Haskins and McCoy into the equation under center this Sunday versus the Patriots.
