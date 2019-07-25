Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Splitting camp reps
Coach Jay Gruden said Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy all will get reps throughout training camp, with their competition potentially coming down to the wire, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With a veteran head coach and a promising defense, the Redskins aren't likely to place much weight on long-term upside when they make their decision on the Week 1 starter. Haskins' age and draft status might give him the tiebreaker in a close call, but the competition mostly will come down to performance in training camp and preseason games. Gruden made it clear after June minicamp that the rookie will be given a fair shot to win the job.
