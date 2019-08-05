Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Starting off as third-stringer
Haskins is listed as the No. 3 quarterback behind Colt McCoy (foot) and Case Keenum on the Redskins' first unofficial depth chart, Ryan Fowler and Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site report.
Coach Jay Gruden is rolling with the experienced hand in McCoy as the top option for now, while offseason acquisition Keenum, who is getting a majority of the first-team reps, will kick off the preseason slate as the listed backup. Considering both signal-callers are veterans, the aforementioned breakdown isn't a shock, but performance during exhibition season and McCoy's health (or lack thereof) may force Gruden's hand in another direction. The 15th pick in this year's draft, Haskins has impressed the coaching staff with his superior arm strength, but his knowledge of the scheme remains a work in progress. He acknowledged as much Monday, telling John Keim of ESPN.com that he's growing more comfortable by the day in spite of the lack of reps. Haskins will get his first chance to make an in-game impact on Gruden and company Thursday at Cleveland.
