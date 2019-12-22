Interim coach Bill Callahan said Haskins (ankle) wasn't physically able to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

On the first play from scrimmage of the third quarter, Haskins' left ankle was twisted up during a Markus Golden sack. Haskins exhibited a significant limp while walking to the sidelines and eventually the locker room. Initially, he was termed questionable to return but was downgraded to doubtful at a certain point. Callahan's comments hint at a significant injury, but an MRI and/or X-ray ultimately will reveal the nature and extent of the issue.