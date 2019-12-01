Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Struggles in win over Panthers
Haskins completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 147 yards and gained six yards on four carries during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.
Haskins completed a lackluster 52 percent of his passes while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. He also took five sacks while completing just two passes longer than 15 yards. Haskins did avoid turning the ball over -- despite a pair of fumbles -- and allowed the rushing attack to propel his team to a victory. He'll look to improve on this performance next Sunday against the Packers.
