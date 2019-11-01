Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Tabbed for first NFL start
Haskins will start Sunday's game in Buffalo, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With Case Keenum in the concussion protocol, Colt McCoy will serve as the backup quarterback. Haskins gets his first NFL start in a difficult spot, facing a Bills defense that ranks third in both yards per pass attempt (6.0) and passing yards per game (194.4), with five touchdowns and six interceptions. The rookie has played twice this season as a mid-game replacement, throwing four INTs on 22 passes. Coach Bill Callahan declined to comment on which quarterback might serve as the starter beyond Week 9.
