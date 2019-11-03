Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: TD drought persists in Week 9
Haskins completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 144 yards and ran for 14 yards on three carries during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Bills.
The rookie's completion rate of 68.1 percent against Buffalo's stout defense provides some reason for optimism, but regardless of that fact, Haskins owns a 0:4 TD:INT ratio and is yet to lead a touchdown-yielding drive on 21 possessions this season. Interim coach Bill Callahan was noncommital to the rookie signal-caller postgame Sunday, as he left the door open for Case Keenum (concussion) to get the start against the Jets following Washington's Week 10 bye. Whether it be Haskins or Keenum who gets the nod, its a favorable matchup against a New York defense that conceded 288 passing yards and three scores to Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday.
