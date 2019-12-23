The Redskins believe that Haskins sustained a left high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Before Case Keenum replaced him after he sustained the injury on the Redskins' first third-quarter possession, Haskins completed 12 of 15 attempts for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Washington will await the results of an MRI on Monday as well as additional tests before Haskins' status for the Week 17 game against the Cowboys is determined, but it's quite likely the 22-year-old's rookie season is over. Keenum would presumably draw the start in the regular-season finale and Colt McCoy would slide into the backup role if Haskins is ultimately ruled out later this week.