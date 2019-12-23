Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Tending to high-ankle sprain
The Redskins believe that Haskins sustained a left high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Before Case Keenum replaced him after he sustained the injury on the Redskins' first third-quarter possession, Haskins completed 12 of 15 attempts for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Washington will await the results of an MRI on Monday as well as additional tests before Haskins' status for the Week 17 game against the Cowboys is determined, but it's quite likely the 22-year-old's rookie season is over. Keenum would presumably draw the start in the regular-season finale and Colt McCoy would slide into the backup role if Haskins is ultimately ruled out later this week.
More News
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Status murky moving forward•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Two TDs not enough in loss•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Has 'mild' ankle sprain•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Solid performance in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...