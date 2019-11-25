Interim coach Bill Callahan said Haskins is tending to a "slight wrist injury" in the aftermath of Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Callahan suggested Haskins' injury was likely just a bruise, so at this stage, the rookie doesn't look to be in any major danger of missing the Week 13 matchup with the Panthers. When he met with the media shortly after leading Washington to his first career win as a starter, Haskins acknowledged that the wrist contributed to his struggles throwing the football in the contest, per Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site. Haskins completed only 13 of 29 attempts for 156 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and ran three times for 28 yards while losing a fumble in the victory.