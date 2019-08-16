Haskins completed seven of 14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown Thursday against the Bengals in the Redskins' second preseason game.

Haskins entered the game after Case Keenum and led the team to its only touchdown of the contest. The rookie showed particular rapport with Robert Davis, completing two passes to him, highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown. While Haskins posted a similar completion rate and yardage total to his preseason debut, he showed improvement Thursday by not turning the ball over. Case Keenum remains the favorite for the Week 1 starting job, but Haskins still has some time to make a push.