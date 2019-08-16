Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Throws fist touchdown
Haskins completed seven of 14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' second preseason game against the Bengals on Thursday.
Haskins entered the game after Case Keenum, though he led the team to their only touchdown of the contest. He showed particular rapport with Robert Davis, completing two passes to him, highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown. While Haskins' posted a similar completion rate and yardage total to his preseason debut, he showed improvement by not turning the ball over on Thursday. Case Keenum remains the presumed starter for the team heading into Week 1 of the regular season, though Haskins could push him if he continues to progress.
More News
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: In line for two quarters of play•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Picked twice in debut•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Starting off as third-stringer•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Splitting camp reps•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Contending for starting job•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: May be Week 1 starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...