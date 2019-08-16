Haskins completed seven of 14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' second preseason game against the Bengals on Thursday.

Haskins entered the game after Case Keenum, though he led the team to their only touchdown of the contest. He showed particular rapport with Robert Davis, completing two passes to him, highlighted by a 55-yard touchdown. While Haskins' posted a similar completion rate and yardage total to his preseason debut, he showed improvement by not turning the ball over on Thursday. Case Keenum remains the presumed starter for the team heading into Week 1 of the regular season, though Haskins could push him if he continues to progress.