Haskins completed 9 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards and three interceptions Sunday against the Giants. He also carried twice for 23 yards in the 24-3 loss.

While Haskins didn't start the game, he replaced a hobbled and ineffective Case Keenum in the second quarter. He faced a Giants defense that had been poor against the pass this season but struggled mightily and threw interceptions on three of his final six drives in the convincing loss. With Keenum and Colt McCoy in the picture, combined with Haskins' poor showing, it remains to be seen which direction the team opts to go in a tough home matchup against the Patriots next Sunday.