Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Two TDs not enough in loss
Haskins completed 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Eagles. He also rushed four times for 26 yards and lost a fumble.
Haskins linked up with Terry McLaurin for a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter before adding a five-yard touchdown to Steven Sims in the second. This game was closer than the final score suggests, as Washington led 27-24 with under five minutes remaining. Haskins got his team across the 50 after Philadelphia took a 31-27 lead, but he fumbled on the final play of the game and it was returned for a touchdown. The rookie quarterback will be looking for redemption against the Giants in Week 16 after throwing three interceptions without a touchdown in his first taste of NFL action at Metlife Stadium back in Week 4.
More News
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Has 'mild' ankle sprain•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Solid performance in loss•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Struggles in win over Panthers•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Puts in full practice•
-
Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Tending to wrist injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...