Haskins completed 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Eagles. He also rushed four times for 26 yards and lost a fumble.

Haskins linked up with Terry McLaurin for a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter before adding a five-yard touchdown to Steven Sims in the second. This game was closer than the final score suggests, as Washington led 27-24 with under five minutes remaining. Haskins got his team across the 50 after Philadelphia took a 31-27 lead, but he fumbled on the final play of the game and it was returned for a touchdown. The rookie quarterback will be looking for redemption against the Giants in Week 16 after throwing three interceptions without a touchdown in his first taste of NFL action at Metlife Stadium back in Week 4.