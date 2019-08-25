Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Unable to win starting job
Coach Jay Gruden said Sunday that Haskins will serve as the backup after naming Case Keenum the team's starting quarterback, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Confirming what was expected, the veteran will start Week 1, as the team seems to be sticking to the plan of "redshirting" Haskins for the 2019 season. The Ohio State product has showed flashes of brilliance in the preseason thus far, making back-shoulder throws and connecting on a deep pass for a touchdown. With Colt McCoy still recovering from a broken lower leg, Haskins figures to back up Keenum for the immediate future.
