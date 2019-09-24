Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: Will remain No. 2 QB in Week 4
Haskins is expected to remain the Redskins' No. 2 quarterback in Week 4 against the Giants after coach Jay Gruden said following Monday's 31-15 loss to the Bears that he wasn't considering a change under center, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Starter Case Keenum turned in one of the ugliest quarterback showings of the young season Monday, committing five turnovers on the night, which included a pick-six on the team's opening drive and a fumble on fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter. Despite the poor outing, Keenum built up enough goodwill from his strong performance in his prior two starts to retain the top job, though he likely has a shorter leash now. A matchup with a porous Giants defense in Week 4 presents a good bounce-back opportunity for Keenum, but with Washington already sitting at 0-3 this season, it may not be long before the coaching staff is eager to take a longer look at its rookie first-round pick. Assuming Washington finds itself out of the playoff picture by the second half of the season, Haskins should eventually get a chance to play.
