Interim coach Bill Callahan said Haskins isn't being considered as an option to start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Haskins may not be active for Week 6, which likely will depend on the availability of Case Keenum (foot). Callahan said Keenum or Colt McCoy will work as the starter in Miami, which seems likely to be the case for the near future. According to Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington, the team plans to provide Haskins more practice reps going forward to help spur his development, but they don't believe the rookie quarterback is ready for the starting job.