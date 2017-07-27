Bibbs signed a contract with Washington on Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Bibbs hasn't appeared in a game since he played in seven games with the Browns as a rookie in 2017, recording one catch for seven yards. He spent last season with the Jaguars but was released by the team back in May. Now in Washington, Bibbs will be fighting for a depth tight end and special teams role.