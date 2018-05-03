Redskins' Elijah Wellman: Lands contract with Washington

The Redskins signed Wellman to a contract Wednesday, the Wayne County Herald-Dispatch reports.

Wellman went undrafted out of West Virginia this offseason. The Redskins haven't used fullbacks very often in recent seasons, so he'll likely need to impress on special teams in order to stick around.

