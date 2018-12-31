Wellman signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Wellman previously signed with Washington after going undrafted out of West Virginia in 2018, but was placed on injured reserve and ultimately waived on Aug. 21. The 24-year-old now rejoins the team, and will spend the offseason working to earn a depth role.

