Redskins' Elkanah Dillon: Reaches deal with Redskins

The Redskins signed Dillon as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

Dillon made one start his senior year, and he suited up for nine games. In that stretch, he hauled in eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He's clearly not an offensive juggernaut, but Dillon can add run-blocking depth behind Jordan Reed (foot) and Vernon Davis (concussion) if he makes the squad.

