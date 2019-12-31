Play

Hall inked a futures contract with the Redskins on Monday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.

Hall joined the Redskins practice squad in the Week leading up to Week 16. The undrafted rookie has been a part of three organizations during his first year in the league.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories