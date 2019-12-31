Redskins' Emanuel Hall: Signs futures contract
Hall inked a futures contract with the Redskins on Monday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.
Hall joined the Redskins practice squad in the Week leading up to Week 16. The undrafted rookie has been a part of three organizations during his first year in the league.
