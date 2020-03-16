Redskins' Ereck Flowers: Heading to South Beach
Flowers is signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The oft-ridiculed first-round bust never lived up to expectations as a blindside protector with the Giants, but he was solid as a 16-game starter at left guard in Washington last season. The Dolphins are handing over $19.95 million guaranteed to fill one of the many openings on their leaky line.
More News
