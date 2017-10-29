Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Active for Sunday's game
Moreau (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The rookie corner may have seen an increased workload with Bashaud Breeland (knee) inactive, but Josh Norman (ribs) was able to return early and will likely keep Moreau away from many defensive snaps.
More News
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Wears questionable tag•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Injures hamstring on MNF•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Practicing without restrictions•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Will be sidelined for Thursday game•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Limited to start training camp•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Picked by Washington•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...