Moreau (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Moreau will serve as the undisputed No. 1 cornerback since Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) is inactive. The 25-year-old Moreau has struggled in coverage this season, allowing 9.4 yards per target and an 80.0 percent completion rate.

