Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Avoids surgery
Moreau (ankle) will not require surgery to recover from his injury, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
Moreau suffered an ankle sprain Aug. 18 and appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Coach Jay Gruden hinted Tuesday that Moreau has a chance to suit up Week 1 versus the Eagles, though it's also possible he could miss regular-season time.
