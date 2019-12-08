Play

Moreau (hamstring) returned to Sunday's game against the Packers.

Moreau only missed a handful of snaps before getting back onto the field. However, Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) remains on the sidelines, so Moreau will continue as the No. 1 corner against a fierce Packers' passing attack.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories