Moreau (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation going into Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The ankle injury that Moreau sustained last week against the Cowboys seemingly won't keep him off the field. Moreau logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, then practiced in full Friday. The UCLA product could even see more work Sunday if fellow corner Quinton Dunbar (shin) misses time.

