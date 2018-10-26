Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Cleared for Week 8
Moreau (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation going into Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
The ankle injury that Moreau sustained last week against the Cowboys seemingly won't keep him off the field. Moreau logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, then practiced in full Friday. The UCLA product could even see more work Sunday if fellow corner Quinton Dunbar (shin) misses time.
More News
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Taking first-team reps•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Working with backups•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Practices at full speed•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Active for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...