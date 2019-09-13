Play

Moreau (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday's tilt with Dallas, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Moreau missed Washington's season opener with this injury. The 25-year-old was able to get in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. If Moreau can't suit up for Sunday's contest, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Jimmy Moreland could each see extra reps in Washington's secondary.

