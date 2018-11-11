Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Draws start Sunday
Moreau will start at cornerback in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Moreau is drawing the start in place of Quinton Dunbar (shin). Moreau has seen extensive action for the Redskins this season despite not being one of the team's starting cornerbacks. He may see a slight uptick in snaps so long as Dunbar is sidelined.
