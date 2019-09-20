Play

Moreau (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Barring a setback, Moreau will be ready for Monday night's game versus the Bears. This will be the 25-year-old's season debut, and he's looking to build off of a solid 2018 campaign where he registered 58 tackles, five pass breakups, an interception and three forced fumbles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories